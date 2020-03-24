Kim Kardashian Says ‘Self-Serving’ Taylor Swift Is ‘Actually Lying’ About Kanye Phone Call

Kim Kardashian-West responded to Taylor Swift's post about her infamous phone call with Kanye West over his 2016 song "Famous."

After the full video of Swift and West's conversation leaked on Saturday (March 21), Swift wrote an Instagram Story on Monday (March 23) where she mentioned the leaked conversation while promoting coronavirus relief efforts.

Kardashian-West responded to Swift's post on Tuesday (March 24) via a series of Instagram Stories and tweets. "@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kardashian-West began.

The 39-year-old claimed that she is "lying." She explained that the only "issue" she has around the situation was that "Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...'" Kardashian-West clarified that she never denied that the term "b---h" was used without her permission.

Kardashian-West claimed that her husband had not finished writing the song at the time of their phone call. She added that "the lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

The reality star then stated that she did not "edit" any footage, she only "posted a few clips." She claimed that the reasoning behind recording the phone call was West documenting his musical journey which was not intended for public consumption. "The call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him," she tweeted.

She concluded her post by saying that this is the last time that she will speak out on the matter and that "nobody cares."

The newly leaked video shows that West told Swift only one of the three lyrics that were about her in the song. After the song released, Swift shared that she felt disrespected by his lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous (God d--n) / I made that b---h famous."

You'll recall that beauty mogul shared snippets of West and Swift's conversation that she recorded (without Swift's knowledge) and posted only portions of their conversation on her social media accounts.

See the tweets, below.