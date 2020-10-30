Halloween 2020 looks a lot different this year, but that didn't stop celebrities from dressing up in costumes.

Paris Hilton showed off numerous outfits in a Halloween lookbook video on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian-West and her posse made headlines for their costumes. The clan dressed up as Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and tigers from Netflix's Tiger King. The crew shared behind the scenes footage of them getting into costume and makeup. They even had a photoshoot in front of a cage.

Katherine Schwarzenegger honored COVID-19 healthcare heroes by dressing up as first responders alongside her pooch.

Halsey brought her makeup skills to create a lifelike costume of Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride. Meanwhile, Saweetie used her Photoshop skills to insert herself as a member of Destiny's Child.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa portrayed David Rose and Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek during an episode of their talk show. Later, Ripa posted a photo looking unrecognizable in a Joe Exotic costume. "Halloween 2020. How it started. How it’s going Because two things can be true at once," she captioned the images.

See all of the costumes, below.