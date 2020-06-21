Happy Father's Day!

Celebrities are celebrating their fathers on Sunday (June 21). Most families opted for more intimate gatherings due to quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Payne wished a Happy Father’s Day to his father, all of the dads out there, as well as the fathers that have passed. He also shared a sweet photo of him and his father dining high above a city.

Kim Kardashian-West shared a sweet photo of her family and thanked her husband, Kanye West, for being her children’s father.

”Happy Father’s Day to the best dad,” the reality star wrote. “Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life. I love you so much!”

Drake shouted out all the fathers out there who are “handling business.”

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her and her father on Instagram and also wished her husband, David Beckham, a Happy Father’s Day. “The best daddy, we love you so much,” the former Spice Girl wrote in an Instagram Story.

See all of the posts, below.