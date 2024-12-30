David and Victoria Beckham’s Son Cruz Says ‘Jesus Was Also a Nepo Baby’

Following backlash over his latest musical endeavor, Cruz Beckham hit back at haters by comparing his so-called nepo baby status to Jesus.

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a groovy snippet of his new song "For Ya Love" on Dec. 26.

While some comments were positive, others were critical of Cruz's alleged advantages in the music industry thanks to his famous parents.

"Bet he had mega money and training," one commenter wrote, and Cruz replied, "Not at all. Just a guitar."

He added, "Jesus was also a nepo baby," when the hate continued but later deleted the comment.

Meanwhile, other commenters left positive feedback on the post.

"This is a vibe I love it. Well done ..enjoy your musical journey," one person wrote.

"I guess it was worth the wait, gives Oasis vibes to me somehow," another person commented.

According to The Standard, Cruz has been testing the waters in music for quite a while and even performed at a "spontaneous" gig in London last year.

The outlet also reported that the singer has already signed with a major management firm, C3, which also used to manage The Strokes.

He was previously signed to the same agency that counts Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding among their clients.

Cruz is also dating a Brazilian singer-songwriter, Jackie Apostel, who is ten years his senior.

"Yeah those are some expensive fingers he bought," Apostel commented on one of Cruz's posts in defense of his talent.

This isn't the first time that Cruz's musical abilities have gone viral.

Back in 2016, the 11-year-old briefly nabbed the spotlight when he sang "Hope" by Faith Evans and Twista on his mom's Instagram.

At the time, Victoria called the pint-size crooner "super cute!" and he drew comparisons to a young Justin Bieber.

Simon Cowell was even prepared to make Cruz the next big thing in pop.

"I met them when they were younger and I have to say they are really incredible. They could have been really spoiled but they weren’t – they were really funny. I know the Beckhams get criticized for being in the public eye but if you’re in the public eye your kids are going to be too," Cowell said at the time.

"Get him in and we’ll sign him," he said of Cruz.