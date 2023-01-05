Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH

Could the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift officially be over? If there is anything that Kardashian's latest TikTok proves, it proves that could be the case.

Earlier today (January 5) Kim and her daughter North West teamed up on their TikTok channel to showcase a new dance. However, this dance came with a twist. The pair performed to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off."

Dressed in black workout gear and a white sweater, Kim performed the intricate choreography along with North, who wore a matching white sweater.

Watch it below:

While the video remains without a caption, the fact that Kim danced to a Taylor song could mean that they have buried the hatchet.

Previously, Taylor feuded with Kanye West (Kim's now ex-husband) back in 2009 when he interrupted her speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor won for Best Female Video over Beyonce and the caused Kanye to storm the stage and share that he thinks Beyonce should have won.

In 2010 Kanye apologized after the incident and the pair appeared to be back on good footing. However, he would go on to backtrack his comments later that year.

In 2015 the pair turned over a new leaf and were super chummy at the Grammy Awards that year, even posing for pictures together. In August of that year, Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

WARNING: Lyric contains graphic language.

However, it was not meant to last. In February 2016, Kanye debuts a new track called "Famous," which included the lyrics: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous."

Kanye claimed that Taylor gave permission for the lyrics and even shared a video that seemingly confirmed this. Taylor's camp went on to deny the claims.

Kim backed Kanye's claim that Taylor had given permission to the lyrics during an interview with GQ.

"She totally approved that. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved," Kim said.

Taylor had been dubbed a snake after and so Taylor included the snake theme in her Reputation album and videos as a nod to the comments.

In March of 2020 an alleged unedited video of Kanye and Taylor interacting over his "Famous" song lyrics is leaked and it proved Taylor was telling he truth all along.

Kim responded to the leak, saying Taylor has reignited the feud but that it would be the last time that she spoke on the matter.

Since then, the pair have kept relatively quiet in terms of their interactions with one another.