Grammys Pays Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant Same Day as Lakers Icon’s Death

The 2020 Grammy Awards began with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant.

"To be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now," host Alicia Keys solemnly said during her opening monologue at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday Jan. 26.

"Earlier today, Los Angeles and America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

"Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all of those who have been tragically lost today, are in our spirits, our hearts, our prayers. They're in this building, and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families," she added.

Keys was then joined by Boyz II Men to perform a heart-bare rendition of "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye."

Cameras panned to the audience, where stars like Bebe Rexha, DJ Khaled and Dan + Shay welled up with tears.

But Keys wasn't the only artist to honor Bryant.

"Tonight is for Kobe," Lizzo said before starting her show-opening performance.

"That was a beautiful opening to the @RecordingAcad @TheAwards2020 @aliciakeys @lizzo and @BoyzIIMen made me cry!!!! It’s gonna be a beautiful show." Pink tweeted after, adding that "music heals"

A moment of silence was also held during the pre-telecast ceremony earlier in the day.