Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest in ‘Extremely Hard’ Private Service

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been laid to rest in a private funeral.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a family-only service for the two was held in Corona Del Mar, California, last Friday (February 7), two weeks after they were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss," a source told the outlet. "The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it's still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls."

It's unclear who attended the funeral, but it looks like Kobe's sister Sharia was recently in town after the NBA star's wife Vanessa shared an Instagram video of their daughter Capri with her "auntie Ri-Ri."

On Monday (February 10), Vanessa posted a heartbreaking new statement in which she opened up about her grief and how her "brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone."

"I can’t process both at the same time," she wrote. "It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live."

Last week, Vanessa also confirmed a public memorial will be held for Kobe and Gianna on Monday, February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 10 AM PT, giving fans an opportunity to pay their respects.