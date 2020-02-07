Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Official Date and Location Revealed

Kobe Bryant's public memorial service date and location have been revealed.

Vanessa Bryant confirmed her late husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna will be honored on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event, which takes place between two Lakers home games, will also pay tribute to the seven others killed in the tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

The date 2/24/20 was chosen because it corresponds with the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore, the No. 2 worn by Gianna and the number of years the NBA star was with the Los Angeles Lakes. According to her announcement, the ceremony will take place at 10 AM PT, however, information on tickets are not yet available.

Last month, TMZ reported that Bryant's memorial might not be held at Staples Center because it only holds 20,000 people. Other venues included the Los Angeles Coliseum or the Rose Bowl, however, it seems like organizers have decided that the "The House That Kobe Built" is the most symbolic location to hold his service.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti revealed last week that a special ceremony was in the works.

"I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court," he told reporters.

"We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well," Garcetti added.

The Staples Center also hosted memorials for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.