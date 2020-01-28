Why Kobe Bryant’s Memorial May Not Be Held at the Staples Center After All

Kobe Bryant's public memorial might not be held at the Staples Center because it's too small.

According to TMZ, organizers are considering holding it at the famous Los Angeles Coliseum because of how many people might show up to the service. Sources say "a meeting took place this week to discuss where Kobe's eventual memorial," noting that it will only happen in the "the coming weeks or even months."

Though some will argue that the Staples Center is "The House That Kobe Built" after playing his entire 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, it just isn't big enough. It only holds around 20,000 — and judging by the response to his tragic death, organizers want to be ready for a massive crowd.

This is why the Coliseum might be a better idea since it holds nearly 80,000 people. Plus, it's surrounded by parks so people can also stand outside the venue. TMZ notes the Rose Bowl is also an option since it holds roughly 91,000, however, insiders say it's too far away and any final decisions haven't been made yet.

As previously reported, Bryant died on Sunday (January 26) after his helicopter crashed. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also lost her life, as did seven others. Following the devasting loss, celebrities and fans continue to share tributes on social media and the hashtag #GirlDad went viral after ESPN anchor Elle Duncan shared an emotional story that proved the basketball star loved being a father to his daughters.