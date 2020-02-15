How to Get Tickets to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Public Memorial

Fans can now register to gain access to tickets for Gianna and Kobe Bryant's public memorial.

“A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant” is set to take place on February 24 at 10 AM at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Lakers season ticket holders, NBA officials, family and friends will have first access to the tickets before the general public sale.

Fans can now register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program now through February 17 at 10 PM PT for a chance to get first access to the tickets for face value.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to provide children the opportunity to participate in youth sports.

Mobile tickets will only be accepted and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Fans who sign up can expect an email confirming whether or not they were chosen at random to participate in the ticket sale. Fans who are chosen will receive a code to purchase tickets. Tickets to the public will go on sale on February 19 at 10 AM PST.

Tickets will be sold at three different prices: one ticket for $24.02, two tickets for $224, and one ticket for $224. The prices are to honor Kobe’s jersey number (24) and Gianna’s (2).

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest during a private funeral last week after they passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26.