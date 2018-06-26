Kris Jenner Wants to Be Cardi B’s Midwife

Can dancing help the onset of labor? If so, Cardi B's going to have her baby even sooner than expected.

On Monday (June 25), the "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted a video on Instagram that shows her dancing to her own catchy tune, "I Like It," while nearly nine months pregnant. The caption is simple and joyous: "HAPPY ! HAPPY ! HAPPY !"

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner got in on the excitement and even offered some help. "Wait can i be the mid wife ?? Just thinking this through," she commented on the video.

Instagram

Hopefully Cardi already has her birth plan ready, since she's due to give birth to her daughter any day now, but if not she may just take Jenner up on that offer. She does have a lot of grandkids, after all.

Although Cardi's pregnant has been as public as one would imagine for a celebrity, she managed to keep her marriage on the down low—until now. On Monday (June 25), TMZ revealed she and her beau Offset secretly got married last September.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other," she wrote in a lengthy explanation on Twitter.