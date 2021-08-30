Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the first Spencer trailer, who might play James Bond next and more, below.

Kristen Stewart Is Princess Diana in First 'Spencer' Trailer

Watch Kristen Stewart make her highly-anticipated debut as Princess Diana in the Spencer trailer, below:

Are Remote Workers Entitled to Office Working Conditions?

People on social media are debating whether or not employers should pay for remote employees' electric bills. Since it is summer, many people are using a lot more AC then they normally would because they are working at home. Nearly 60 percent of people believe the employer should cover the expense, while 22 percent say the employee should pay since it's their home. (via Andrew Sykes)

Is Olivia Rodrigo a Song Thief?

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused of copying a number of artists on her debut album Sour, from Paramore to Taylor Swift. Adam Levine recently came to her defense, saying, “When you take someone who’s a newer artist and she’s doing things that kind of emulate the ones from generations removed, I don’t know how bad that is." (via Just Jared)

‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Favored for Next James Bond

We may not see him in the next season of Bridgerton, but we may be seeing Regé-Jean Page on a movie screen in the not-so-distant future. The star is apparently in the running to play the next James Bond, alongside Henry Cavill and 1917 actor George MacKay. (via Page Six)