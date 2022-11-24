Kristin Bell Reveals The Reason Why She Told Her And Dax Shepard’s Children About Doing Mushrooms

Kirsten Bell got candid to her kids - and Jimmy Kimmel - about experimenting with drugs in the past.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bell revealed that she told her two children about the time that she tired mushrooms at her 40th birthday party.

"Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things. What drugs do to your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that," said Bell.

However, what started out as a candid moment soon backfired.

"It backfired a couple of weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is more conservative than I am. Then I overheard my daughter talking to grandma going, 'I'm actually really glad [my parents] share all this stuff with me. So anyway, my mom really wanted to try mushrooms…" she continued.

That is when the immediate panic of the situation set in for the Frozen voice actress.

"I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh. For some reason, I'm more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter," Bell concluded.

This is not the first time that Bell has opened up about trying mushrooms. She talked to Dr. Priyanka Wali on the podcast Hypochondriactor. While there, she revealed that after reading the book How to Change Your Mind she was inspired to try a new way to combat her anxiety, thus experimenting with mushrooms.

Currently, the FDA is conducting trials to see the effects the mushrooms have on people with severe depression and has said that the results so far how that it is a "breakthrough therapy."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.