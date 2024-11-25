Kristin Chenoweth Supports Ariana Grande’s ‘In the Closet’ Theory About Glinda

Kristin Chenoweth has agreed with Ariana Grande's assessment that Wicked's Glinda "might be a little in the closet."

The 56-year-old actress, who originated the role when it first opened on New York's Broadway in 2003, admitted she had also felt her alter ego had feelings stronger than friendship for fellow witch Elphaba.

Commenting on E! News' Instagram post about Ariana's comments, Kristin wrote: "I thought so too way back when..."

The pop star had made her comments as she and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the new big screen blockbuster, had reflected on the "unbreakable bond" and why some fans have pushed for them to be seen as a romantic pairing because they recognize the "true love" between them.

Speaking to Gay Times, Cynthia, 37, said: "I think Elphie, she goes wherever the wind blows. I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love. And I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have.

"They do have a real relationship. It is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it, you know? Because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love."

Ariana added: "And trust and truth. Just such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be, whether it's romantic or platonic... Glinda might be a little in the closet. You never know! Give it a little more time."

But the 31-year-old star believes the relationship between the witches "transcends sexuality."

She added: "I mean, it is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality. It's just kind of a deep safety within each other. And that's why [fans] probably ship it."

Ariana previously declared the land of Oz, as featured in Wicked and the original Wizard of Oz story, to be a "very queer place" and insisted it had "always" been that way.

She told GLAAD: "Oz is a very queer place and has always been, even from the L. Frank Baum books. It's always been queer."