Kylie Cosmetics - founded by Kylie Jenner - has found itself embroiled in yet another controversy. This time around, a woman is claiming that a vending machine gave her the wrong lip kit.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle of @denabobena, took to the social media app to share her experience using one of the airport vending machines from the beauty company.

The video shows he vending machine in question and in the clip, the Dena points to the exact lip kid that she wants. She goes on to say that she was too short to see the name of the one she wanted, so she had a taller man help her out and find the name.

After going to lip kit on the vending machine selection screen, she noted that the one she was after was called "Snow Way Bae." However, the machine gave her one that was called "Sweater Weather" instead, which wasn't even on the list of products available in the machine.

Customer service told her to send the kit back in 3-5 days, despite the fact that Dena was leaving to go out of town.

Watch the clip below:

Since going viral, the official TikTok page of Kylie Cosmetics commented on Dena's video.

"Oh no! we are so sorry this happened we reached out to our vending machine team and they will be issuing you a refund," they said.

Dena then gave an update, commenting right under Kylie Cosmetics: "They sent me an email a couple of hours after you commented this and asked for me to send it back and providing forms for the refund."

No further updates have been given at this point, no comments, and no videos.

This is not the first scandal to happen with Kylie Cosmetics this year. In August Jenner was accused of being unsanitary while in the process of making new makeup, according to Page Six.

Prior to that, BuzzFeed reported that Jenner drew criticism after being accused of recycling her products and using the same ones over and over again.