Lady Gaga Looked Like a Classic Silver Screen Leading Lady at the ‘A Star Is Born Premiere’ (PHOTOS)
Lady Gaga completely dazzled in silver screen silver at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for her upcoming film, A Star Is Born, on Monday (September 24).
The pop star-turned-movie-star stole the show per usual at the premiere, turning heads at The Shrine Auditorium in a metallic silver Givenchy Haute Couture gown (complete with cascading lace cape) accessorized with sparkling Bulgari jewelry.
Gaga's beauty look was equally stunning, featuring a dramatic swipe of bright silver shimmer on the lids, classic red lipstick and a sleek, wavy hairstyle that harked back to the glamour of Old Hollywood.
A Star Is Born hits theaters October 5. See Lady Gaga's gorgeous premiere ensemble, below.