Lady Gaga's got the blues... Blue hair, that is.

The fashion chameleon debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram Thursday (August 27), just days before her scheduled performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, where she'll team up with Ariana Grande to perform their hit single "Rain on Me."

In a stunning selfie, the pop icon showed off her freshly dyed baby blue locks while lounging on what appears to be her couch or bed. She can also be seen sporting a gold Chromatica symbol necklace, as well as long blue nails that match her hair.

"Sweet dreams Chromatica," she captioned the pic.

See the photo, below:

Gaga is no stranger to switching up her hair. The performer has rocked a number of colorful styles over the years, from pink to yellow to orange and every other color of the rainbow.

In fact, this isn't the first time Gaga has colored her hair blue: She dyed her hair powder blue to match her gown for the 2019 Golden Globes.

Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on May 29.

"Rain on Me," the second single off the album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is nominated for seven awards at the 2020 MTV VMAs, set to take place on Sunday (August 30).

Watch the "Rain on Me" music video, below: