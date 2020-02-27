The ex-girlfriend of Lady Gaga's new boyfriend has spoken out about their new romance.

It's not easy to see your ex move on with someone else, but imagine the person was a major celebrity. Lindsay Crouse can because her ex-boyfriend, Michael Polansky, is currently dating one of pop music's biggest artists.

He and the "Stupid Love" singer went Instagram official earlier this month after Super Bowl 2020 and Crouse, who works for The New York Times, found out about the new relationship just like everyone else did. Now, she's shared her reaction in a new op-ed called "My Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend Is Lady Gaga."

Though Crouse has since moved on, she and Polansky were in a very serious relationship.

"I dated this normal, mystery man for seven years. Our relationship lasted all of college, and then a few years more. (A popular song from back then described being "caught in a bad romance,'" she wrote.

The NYT senior editor went on to say that she couldn't get away from the updates on Gaga's new man as the relationship was dissected was plastered on all major news sites and social media.

"I don’t follow my ex on social media," she said. "I hadn’t googled him in forever (I promise). But this month I knew everything about his new relationship status, within hours of when it was disclosed."

However, she said instead of letting her ex's romance with a celebrity make her insecure, she explained that it's had the exact opposite effect: it has empowered her to live her best life.

"Instead of thinking, 'Why not me?' when I see them together, I think 'That was me.' It pulls the illusion of celebrity down," Crouse continued. "Lady Gaga is amazing. Comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who’s dating her. At least, that’s what I did."

"The point is, Lady Gaga is living the ambitious life that we keep saying women should embrace," she wrote. "If Lady Gaga can do what she wants, and even expand on what she wants, why not me, too? Why not let being 'exactly who I am' mean trying to be the best I could be? Lady Gaga continues to challenge herself, to try new things, to thrive."

You can read Crouse's full New York Times piece here.