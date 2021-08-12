Over the past few months, rumors and speculation have swirled on social media that Mother Monster was planning to release an album of remixes for her smash 2020 dance-pop record, Chromatica.



On Tuesday (Aug. 10), Lady Gaga finally confirmed the album's existence via Twitter:

Though we finally have a confirmation, much of the remix record remains a mystery. Below, here's everything we know so far about Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Chromatica remix album!

When Does the 'Chromatica' Remix Album Come Out?

Though there's no exact release date known yet, in early August Chromatica producer BloodPop confirmed via Twitter that the record will be out by the end of September. He also teased that "it's insanely good."

Who Is Featured on the 'Chromatica' Remix Album?

A number of artists from different genres of music, from hip-hop to hyperpop, have recorded for Gaga's remix project. Some of these collaborators have been confirmed on social media or in interviews, while some features are still just rumored. Below, see who's attached to the project!

Ashnikko

"I'm gonna cry... can't believe I get to be part of this," Ashnikko wrote while quote-tweeting Gaga's Chromatica remix album announcement. According to BloodPop, Ashnikko will be featured on an "over the top" version of the track "Plastic Doll."

Grimes

In July, Grimes confirmed via Discord that she was part of the project as well. “I missed the deadline but it got moved back so now we can do my monologue,” Grimes shared with fans.

Bree Runway

Bree Runway confirmed her involvement on Twitter, writing, "Bigggg blessed! from posting covers of gaga songs since I was a lil baby lool to being part of her remix album ?!?! my life is really a dreamm tbh."

She is reportedly featured on the remix for "Babylon."

Dorian Electra

Dorian Electra is featured on the "Replay" remix, which the artist confirmed on TikTok.

"I'm so stoked to be on the Chromatica remix album. This is such an honor. Lady Gaga, I can't help it, I'm going to leak a little bit right now," Dorian said, sharing a snippet of the track.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX is believed to be featured on the remix for "9-1-1." When a fan asked BloodPop on Twitter if the cult pop star would be on the track, he responded, "Working on it!"

When a fan asked Charli directly to "spill about the '911' remix," the artist replied, "The creation process has begun."

AG Cook is also reportedly part of the remix with Charli, according to BloodPop.

Rina Sawayama

Earlier this year, when BloodPop posted a tweet asking fans who they'd like to see on the record. He followed up his tweet by CCing Rina, who then quote-tweeted the exchange along with a smirking emoji.

Rina is apparently featured on the remix for "Free Woman."

Shygirl

Shygirl will allegedly be featured on the remix for "Sour Candy," Gaga's collaboration with K-pop superstars Blackpink. When a fan questioned BloodPop if he could give fans a hint as to who would be on the track, he coyly responded, "She is shy."

Pabllo Vittar

Pabllo Vittar responded to Gaga's initial tweet about the record with a string of heart emojis. The Brazilian drag queen and musician will reportedly be featured on the remix for "Fun Tonight."

Arca

The Venezuelan electronic music extraordinaire confirmed via Discord that she took part in the remix for "Rain On Me," which will be released Aug. 20.