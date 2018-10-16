Lady Gaga was honored as one of ELLE's Women in Hollywood on Monday (October 15) in Los Angeles. The 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration provided Gaga with a platform to once again open up about mental health and sexual assault, two issues she has spoken out about in the past. In a heartfelt speech, she addressed being "a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry" and deciding to "take the power back."

"Today I wear the pants,” the singer told attendees, according to ELLE. In the speech, Gaga also thanked "my fiancé Christian." She was referring of course to Christian Carino, a Hollywood agent and her date to the event. This is the first time she has publicly addressed engagement rumors.

Carino and Gaga have been dating since February of 2017, and rumors of their engagement first started swirling as far back as last November. She has been seen wearing a huge, pink diamond ring for the last year at events including the 2018 Grammys.

Gaga has been engaged once before, to her ex Taylor Kinney. The couple broke off their engagement in July 2016, more than a year after the Chicago Fire actor's proposal on Valentine's Day in 2015.