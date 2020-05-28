Lady Gaga Fans Tricked FedEx Customer Service Into Thinking Gaga Was a Delivery Driver

Lady Gaga fans expertly trolled FedEx claiming the singer "almost hit" them with their delivery truck.

The prank all started when the "Sour Candy" hit-maker announced would personally be delivering copies of her upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, to stores. In the photos, a stylish Gaga is seen driving a Chromatica-themed truck in a hot pink wig and spike-covered face mask.

"Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world... in Chromatica, time and distance do not exist," she tweeted on Wednesday (May 27).

A fan account shared a close-up photo of Gaga in the truck, jokingly writing, "@FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read 'PSSYWGN' please do something immediately."

In case you didn't know, "P---y Wagon" is a reference to the truck Gaga and Beyoncé drive in their 2010 "Telephone" music video.

The company was quick to reply and seemingly believed the hilarious complaint.

"Hello, this is Lisa. I'm sorry to hear of this incident," the FedEx representative replied. "Please DM as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station."

When a second Gaga fan got in on the prank, claiming, "This same woman threw a package at my head and called me the f word!" another FedExHelp associate attempted to help.

"Hello, this is Sara. I truly apologize for the trouble," they wrote. "Please DM your name, address, city, state, zip code, tracking number or the truck number, license plate, date/time of occurrence, phone number, and email address. I will be happy to research."

Gaga's Chromatica officially drops Friday, May 29.