Is Lady Gaga’s New Song ‘Fun Tonight’ About Her Ex Christian Carino?

Lady Gaga fans are convinced her new song "Fun Tonight" is about her ex-fiancé Christian Carino.

On Friday (May 29), the pop superstar finally released her highly-anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica. The record includes previously released singles "Stupid Love," "Rain on Me" and "Sour Candy," as well as a number of other bangers and star-studded collaborations.

However, "Fun Tonight" has stood out from the rest because her Little Monsters believe she's shading her previous relationship with the lyrics, "You love the paparazzi, love the fame / Even though it causes me pain" and "I feel like I'm in a prison hell / Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell."

Earlier this year, Gaga told Apple Music's Zane Lowe the track is about her struggles with depression and mental illness, but Twitter couldn't help but come up with their own conclusion.

Gaga and Carino got engaged in October 2018 before calling it quits in February 2019 amid Bradley Cooper romance rumors. At the time, a source told UsWeekly that Carino "didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship" and that “Gaga was the one who broke things off."

Apparently, he was jealous and her friends didn't like him either.

You can listen to Lady Gaga's "Fun Tonight," below: