Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" is here and the highly-anticipated collaboration track is a cathartic, crying-on-the-dance-floor anthem of fierce proportions.

The track, which is about finding strength in the sadness, was produced by BloodPop and written about "one time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop," Gaga shared on Twitter. "Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things," she added.

Back in March, Gaga first hinted at a collaboration with the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer in an interview for her PAPER magazine cover story, when she called the track a "celebration of all the tears" that she recorded with a fellow female pop artist who "similarly experienced immense trauma while in the public eye." Gaga revealed, "I sat with her [Ariana] and we talked about our lives ... It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

Below, listen to "Rain On Me" (released Friday, May 22) and check out the single's epic cover artwork.

On May 18, the two pop powerhouses teased their team-up on Twitter:

"Rain On Me" is off Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, out May 29. The pop star released the album's lead single, "Stupid Love," on February 27. Other Chromatica collaborations include a song called "Sour Candy" featuring K-pop superstars Blackpink and "Sine From Above" with Elton John.

Check out the full Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande "Rain On Me" lyrics below:

I didn’t ask for a free ride

I only ask you to show me a real good time

I never asked for the rainfall

At least I showed up

You showed me nothing at all

It’s coming down on me

Water like misery

It’s coming down on me

I’m ready, rain on me

I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain rain

Rain on me, rain rain

I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain rain

Rain on me

Living in a world where no one’s innocent

Oh but at least we try mmhm

Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in

So I don’t lose my mind, baby yeah

I can feel it on my skin

It’s coming down on me

Teardrops on my face

Water like misery

Let it wash away my sins

It’s coming down on me

Let it wash away

I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain rain

Rain on me, rain rain

I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain rain

Rain on me

Hands up to the sky

I’ll be your galaxy

I’m about to fly

Rain on me, tsunami

Hands up to the sky

I’ll be your galaxy

I’m about to fly

Rain on me, tsunami

I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain rain

Rain on me, rain rain

I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain rain

Rain on me

I hear the thunder coming down, won’t you rain on me?

I hear the thunder coming down, won’t you rain on me?

Rain on me