Everything We Know About Lady Gaga’s Reported Role as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2′

The official first look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux has arrived!

In a new photo posted by Gaga on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), the actress, believed to be playing Harley Quinn, can be seen sharing an infatuated look with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker character.

See below:

In 2019, Phoenix starred in the smash hit Joker, which became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, according to Variety. It also nabbed Phoenix the 2020 Oscar for Best Actor. Originally, the film was a standalone. Now, its sequel is set to be a musical.

Below, here's everything we know so far about Lady Gaga's role in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Who Is Lady Gaga in Joker 2?

Though Lady Gaga herself has never specifically confirmed it, it is widely believed she will portray the Joker's villainous counterpart, Harley Quinn.

Who Is Harley Quinn?

The character of Harley Quinn, real name Harleen Quinzel, is a psychiatrist-turned-villain who is infatuated with the Joker, her former patient.

Previously played by Margot Robbie on screen, the character is also voiced by Kaley Cuoco in the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn.

In October 2022, Robbie, who played Harley in The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, told MTV News, "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor."

"It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think [Gaga will] do something incredible with it," she added.

When Did Lady Gaga Confirm She Will Be in Joker: Folie à Deux?

In August 2022, Lady Gaga confirmed via social media that she would be starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Folie à Deux.

On Twitter, she posted a video depicting herself and Phoenix dancing to Irving Berlin's "Cheek to Cheek."

Who Else Stars in Joker: Folie à Deux?

So far, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga have been confirmed for the lead roles.

Other cast members include Zazie Beetz, who will return as Sophie Dumond, as well as new additions Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey and Jacob Lofland in undisclosed roles, per IGN.

What Does Folie à Deux Mean?

Folie à deux refers to a shared psychosis, which definitely captures the Joker's relationship with Harley Quinn.

Merriam-Webster defines the term as "the presence of the same or similar delusional ideas in two persons closely associated with one another."

When Does Joker: Folie à Deux Come Out?

The film is scheduled to release on Oct. 4, 2024.