Newly Discovered Insect Species Named After Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has a newly discovered species of insects named after her: the Kaikaia gaga. The new bug was found in Nicaragua.

The insect is part of the treehopper genus, but has unique features that classifies it as their own species. The bug has two horns and has a deep red color with wings the size of her body.

Brendan Morris, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign entomology graduate student, made the new discovery and named the insect.

“If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it’s going to be a treehopper, because they’ve got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense about them,” Morris told the Illinois News Bureau. “They’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Not much is known about these new critters and scientists have to learn "basically everything," Morris told CNN. Entomologists still have to learn what her "song" sounds like, what animals she interacts with and how, what males look like and what nymphs look like.

Fans quickly compared the bug to Gaga's Season 6 American Horror Story character, Scáthach.

See the bug, below.