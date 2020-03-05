Lady Gaga just announced her upcoming Chromatica Ball tour dates.

Days after dropping her new single "Stupid Love" and confirming her sixth studio album's official release date, the "Shallow" singer shared details about her upcoming six-date summer stadium tour, which kicks off on July 24 in Paris before heading to other cities across the globe, including Canada and the U.S.

For all shows in the U.S., Gaga revealed that $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to her Born This Way Foundation, which she founded with her mother in 2012. It's an organization "committed to supporting the wellness of young people, and empowering them to create a kinder and braver world."

You can buy Lady Gaga concert tickets when they become available on March 13 here.

Check out Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball tour dates, below

July 24: Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 30: London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

August 5: Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

August 9: Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

August 14: Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field

August 19: East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gaga opened up about the Chromatica album, revealing it healed her in many ways and that she hopes her new music makes her fans happy.

"I put all of my heart, all my pain, all of my messages from the other realm and what they tell me to tell the world, I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, energetically, really pure," she said.

"I want people to dance and feel really happy," Gaga explained. "Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album... I said, 'I'd like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day."