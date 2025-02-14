Lady Gaga Used This Genius, Sneaky Trick to Book Shows Before She Was Famous

Lady Gaga was determined to succeed as an artist when she was just getting started, so she would sneakily use a special trick to get herself gigs.

During her interview on the wildly popular web series Hot Ones, the pop icon revealed that when she was a struggling artist in New York City in the late 2000s, she would call venues pretending to be her own manager to get bookings.

The "Abracadabra" singer would even fake different accents to disguise her voice.

"I would knock on door after door and say, ‘Can I please play here?’ Or I would call and pretend I was my manager," she told host Sean Evans.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' Lyrics Explained — A Self-Love Spell

"I would tell people, ‘She’s so hot right now.’ Sometimes I would do an accent. I would do anything to get booked," the singer continued.

The rouse sometimes worked. She even once secured a residency with DJ Lady Starlight at New York City's iconic Slipper Room.

"I made my own outfit. I sewed it myself. I look back at that time so fondly. My whole day was trying to get gigs," Gaga explained.



Gaga is gearing up to release her highly anticipated new album Mayhem on March 7.

The new album will feature lead single "Disease" as well as her smash duet with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile."

The award-winning singer debuted the music video for her latest single, "Abracadabra," during the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2.