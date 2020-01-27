Stars, they're just like us! Lana Del Rey stunned on the red carpet of the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a gorgeous silver fringe gown––that she picked up from the mall.

The "Norman F--king Rockwell" singer revealed her outfit's unusual origin story to Entertainment Tonight in an interview on the carpet.

"I saw this, and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress...but I love it," she dished about the beaded gown, which is by designer Aidan Mattox.

She wasn't alone with her store-bought gown, though. Del Rey brought her beau, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, an Oklahoma police officer who appears on the reality series Live PD on A&E.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

"I'm happy," she said to the interviewer on the topic of her relationship.

Check out fans' reactions to Lana Del Rey's red carpet look on Twitter:

Lana Del Rey was nominated for two of the major categories at the ceremony: Album of the Year (<em>Norman F--king Rockwell</em>) and Song of the Year ("Norman F--king Rockwell"), but she lost both to Billie Eilish, who swept all four of the main categories.