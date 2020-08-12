Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Mama June's sobriety achievement, how you can stay overnight in the last remaining Blockbuster and more, below!

World's Last Remaining Blockbuster Store Available to Rent Overnight

The only surviving Blockbuster store has been temporarily transformed into an Airbnb rental... and is available to book for only $4 a night! Your overnight slumber party will include free pizza, soda, candy and popcorn. Plus, the store's entire movie and video game collection is up for grabs! (via TMZ)

Second Round of VMAs Performers Announced

MTV has announced the second batch of artists who will be performing at the VMAs on August 30. The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO are scheduled to perform, along with previously announced performers BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin.

Dog Owners Now Allowing Their Pets to Sleep in Bed With Them

Nearly 75% of dog owners let their furry friends sleep on the bed with them nowadays. Stonyfield Organic conducted a survey to see how close people have become with their pets over quarantine. As it turns out, 64% of respondents said they took more walks with their dogs during quarantine. (via People)

Mama June Is Six Months Sober



Congrats to Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno! In a new Instagram, the reality TV star revealed that she is not only celebrating her birthday this week, but six months of sobriety as well. (via Daily Mail)

Colleges Set No Party Rule for Fall Semester

Thanks to COVID-19, college kids shouldn't expect to have a wild semester this autumn. Many schools are putting strict rules in place to help prevent the spread of the virus, which means no keg parties, no long road trips and no outside guests on campus. (via ABC News)

Viola Davis Buys Childhood Home for Her Birthday

Actress Viola Davis celebrated her 55th by purchasing her childhood home, which is former plantation. Davis was born in South Carolina in a tiny house that was formerly inhabited by slaves. Not only did she buy the house, but she also purchased the 160 acres of land surrounding it as well. (via TMZ)

Kane Brown Rescued After Getting Lost on His Own Property

Kane Brown revealed the police had to intervene when he and some friends got lost while exploring his new property in Nashville, which consists of 30 acres of forested land. (via Fox News)