Latto Covers ‘XXL’ Magazine’s Winter 2023 Issue and Curates All-Women Cypher

Atlanta rapper Latto has continuously bet on herself this year, scoring the winning ticket to success. The 24-year-old artist's achievements and her role as a leader of the next generation of female MCs are evident. Her big wins make her a clear winner, so it's only fitting that Latto closes out the year as the cover star for XXL magazine's Winter 2023 issue.

Latto became the first rapper in 2023 to land at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, appearing on BTS star Jung Kook’s solo hit "Seven." Then there are her awards wins and nominations, brand deals, her smash "Put It On Da Floor" and its remix with Cardi B, and plenty other accomplishments this year. In her XXL interview, she prides herself as the "frontrunner for female rap in Atlanta," but her reach certainly goes beyond ATL. The rhymer also speaks on the challenges she's faced as a woman in hip-hop, why she remains private about her personal life, the beefs she's experienced, her goal to start a record label, the André 3000 collaboration she’s manifesting, her upcoming album and more.

Big Latto's leadership qualities and support of other women in hip-hop make her the perfect curator for the first-ever all-women XXL Cypher Lab, presented by the Starz Original Series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Latto teams with XXL to bring Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckzz together for the cypher, in which all five women put their lyrical skills to the test. These bars are worth waiting for. The cypher premieres on Tues., Nov. 28 on XXLmag.com.

The Winter 2023 issue of XXL Magazine featuring Latto on the cover also offers conversations with Killer Mike, Sexyy Red, Flo Milli, DD Osama, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, Mello Buckzz, BigXthaPlug, Scar Lip and more. Additionally, there's an exclusive interview with Fetty Wap, Quality Control Music's Coach K and P discuss 10 years into the label's growth, and in-depth stories on the popularity of sampling in hip-hop in 2023, the state of hip-hop touring and the best moments of hip-hop's year-long 50th anniversary celebration.

Read Latto's complete cover story interview on the XXL website here. Her cover hits newsstands on Dec. 5. Buy the magazine here.

Ahmed Klink/XXL