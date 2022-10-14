Nicki Minaj and Latto Beef Erupts on Twitter

A beef between Nicki Minaj and Latto has erupted on Twitter.

Tonight (Oct. 13), the two rappers began trading shots on the social platform in the aftermath of a report that Minaj's hit single, "Super Freaky Girl," would not be considered for any rap categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards. In contrast, it is currently being rumored that Latto's hit song, "Big Energy," has been submitted for consideration in at least one Grammy rap category. This apparent standard seemed to bring to light additional tension between the two artists.

Minaj had been voicing her displeasure about not being considered for any rap categories on Instagram Live and Twitter earlier in the day when she made the ultimatum that if "Super Freaky Girl" wasn't going to be considered for any rap categories, neither should Latto's "Big Energy."

"I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight," Nicki tweeted.

Minaj then quote tweeted a fan who posted a screenshot of Latto calling "Big Energy" a pop song. The user also added a clip of Latto rapping that she's in her "pop bag." Nicki responded by saying "Yikes."

Minaj felt justified in her response to the Grammys submission news, saying, "Could you imagine someone telling you not to 'complain' about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged."

A few minutes later, Latto seemingly responded to the conversation, saying, "Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate." Earlier today, it was announced that Latto had received multiple American Music Awards nominations, including Favorite Hip-Hop Song for "Big Energy."

Apparently, the two attempted to discuss things privately, but the conversation boiled over into a public back-and-forth. Minaj first posted a screenshot of an apparent DM Latto had sent her, which Nicki captioned by calling Latto a "Karen" and "scratch off."

Latto then proved Minaj's tweet was about her by quoting it, saying, "1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off."

She then followed that up by firing off a solo tweet, naming Nicki directly and calling her a bully. "I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm," Latto wrote. "You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ."

Minaj didn't take kindly to Latto's jab at her age, to which she responded in a quote tweet: "All this time I thought you was at least 35."

Latto then brought up an old tweet from Minaj that she believed was indirectly aimed at her. She added the hashtag "40yroldbully."

Nicki Minaj is 39 while Latto is 23.

MInaj quickly responded, claiming the tweet in question didn't have anything to do with Latto and was actually about a creator on TikTok.

"I’m sure the Barbz have receipts," Nicki added. "It goes to show she made up these 'subtweets' in her head simply b/c she sent me 2 songs I declined to do features on. They all do this. (See next tweet)."

Next, Minaj fired another shot at Latto, saying Latto was age-shaming her and bringing up Latto's first-week sales for her recent album, which were reportedly 24,000 total units. "You sold 20K right?" Minaj wrote. "Mad u flopped. That's why u rlly mad."

Minaj then doubled down on the sales diss and called Latto a "Karen" yet again, but also claimed that the "Big Energy" rapper uses a spray tan and added, "They black when it's beneficial chi."

Latto didn't respond to Minaj's shot at her sales or her complexion, but instead doubled back around to Nicki dodging her initial subtweet claims. Latto posted multiple screenshots of tweets that she believed prove that Minaj has subtweeted her in the past.

She added additional screenshots of an alleged instance in which a fan claimed Nicki DM'd them after they had tweeted about Latto.

Minaj, on the other hand, decided to tell a separate story regarding Latto. Nicki posted numerous screenshots across multiple tweets, alleging that Latto had asked her numerous times for a feature, but Nicki had declined each time.

"Every dm from scratch off is about a feature," she began, referring to Latto as "scratch off." "I was kind every time. But scratch off feels she has pull behind the scenes w|a few diff white men (won’t name right now) Now look @ my next tweet to see the very next message she sent me after I declined 3 features."

In Minaj's next tweet, she showed a DM of Latto appearing to reference an instance in which she felt slighted by Nicki. Minaj called her an "entitled Karen who blames others for her album flopping" in the tweet.

Latto, in response to Minaj's final DM screenshot, Latto posted numerous additional DMs between the two rappers in which she had questioned Minaj on where her initial displeasure towards Latto came from.

Then Latto continued by saying that this entire back-and-forth between her and Nicki wasn't only about the initial Grammy dispute.

After that, Latto then brought Minaj's family into the conversation, saying, "Super freaky grandma is matted AND related to f---ing rapists. You ain't gone bully me B---H!"

Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, served nearly four years in prison for first-degree attempted rape in 1995, which resulted from a 1994 incident with a then-16-year-old girl.

Additionally, Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Latto added that she'll "die on this hill by myself," in regard to her issues with Minaj.

Minaj responded to Latto, bringing her family into the back-and-forth by listing out questionable actions from the "Big Energy" rapper, bringing up Kodak Black and Dr. Luke, both of whom Latto has working histories with.

She added how dangerous it is to weaponize "rape."

Latto then circled back around to Nicki's previous tweets about their DMs in which she asked Minaj for a feature multiple times. She insisted that Nicki not getting on one of her songs wasn't an issue and that Minaj was just trying to twist the narrative.

Latto then addressed Nicki's tweet about reference tracks, offering to post them herself.

Then, a Twitter user who has since made their profile private, posted screenshots alleging that Latto's mother was underage and her father was in his 30s when she was born.

Minaj responded: "Scratch off getcho dumb ass to the mic RIGHT NOW!!!!! Explain this s--t!!!!! Since you just became a rape activist in the last 5 minutes hoe you BETTA HAVE A GOOD EXPLANATION FOR THIS SHIT!!!!! RIGHT TF NOW!!!!! this BETTA be a typo."

The two rappers are continuing to go at it in the tweets.