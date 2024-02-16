Lifestyle Influencer Laura Merritt Walker Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Died in ‘Tragic Accident’

Influencer and lifestyle blogger Laura Merritt Walker and her family are mourning the loss of their son Callahan.

Earlier this week, Laura revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that her and husband David Walker's 3-year-old son had died in a "tragic accident" the week prior.

"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family," she wrote.

"Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy," Laura continued.

Laura shared that her faith is helping her cope during this time and that prayers are appreciated.

"We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time," her post concluded.

See below:

People reports that a sergeant in the Frisco Police Department of Texas confirmed they responded to a call about a involving a drowning call last week.

No other details regarding Callahan's passing have been revealed as of publishing.

Laura and David share two other sons: Chamberlain, 7, and Beckham, 10.

Laura runs a popular lifestyle blog with her sister Cristie Merritt Taylor.

Cristie has not yet publicly commented on the passing of her nephew.

Our thoughts are with the Merrit Walker family at this time.