TikTok Star Queenzzielocthevoice, Beloved for Her Billie Eilish Cover, Has Died

Social media star Queenzzielocthevoice, real name Teresa Smith, has died.

The news of the TikTok icon's passing was announced by her eldest daughter, Yolundria Rooks, in a post shared on GoFundMe.

"Hi everyone, my name is Yolundria Rooks, the eldest daughter of Mrs. Teresa Smith. It is with a heavy heart to announce that my mother, The Icon, The Diva, Miss Teresa Smith, also known as 'Queezielocthevoice,' has suddenly passed away," the post began.

"Teresa has been loved by millions of family, friends and followers. I am now asking for help in this time of need for traveling expenses and funeral costs, as my mother has always wanted to go home to Macon, Georgia, and be buried with her son Josiah Smith, who passed away at the tender age of 15. I, as the eldest child will now be taking on full responsibility of all my younger siblings so anything that is donated beyond the funeral cost and expenses will be invested in them, their needs, and their future," Rooks continued.

She concluded her post by thanking everyone for supporting her mother and asked those reading to keep her family in their prayers.

"Please keep me and my family in prayers during this time of mourning more than anything. As I have to prepare and get ready to send my Queen home, I just want to thank all those who loved my mom and all of her followers for supporting her. Love you all God Bless!" the post concluded.

Smith's cause of death has not been revealed as of reporting. It's believed the TikTok star was in her late 40s to 50s.

Smith went viral on TikTok in 2023 thanks to her uniquely spirited cover of Billie Eilish's song "What Was I Made For?"

Many people on the app pointed out that it sounded like Smith was singing "although enjoyment" instead of "all the enjoyment."

At the time of her passing, Smith had 700,000 followers on TikTok and her videos totaled nearly 41 million likes.