Lea Michele Reportedly Pregnant With First Child

Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

The former Glee star is expecting with husband Zandy Reich, People first reported. A source close to the couple confirmed the news in an article published Monday (April 27).

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source told the outlet.

The couple have not yet personally confirmed or spoken out about the reported pregnancy.

The pair began dating in July 2017. Reich popped the question ten months after their relationship went public.

In March 2019, the pair tied the knot in a Napa, California ceremony with Michele's former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin in attendance, along with numerous Scream Queens co-stars, including Emma Roberts.

In a crazy coincidence, Michele's Glee character, Rachel Berry, became pregnant in 2020. The series finale revealed that Rachel Berry was the surrogate for Blaine Anderson and Kurt Hummel's child.