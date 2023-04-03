Lewis Capaldi Might Quit Music Due to Tourette Syndrome

Lewis Capaldi might be forced to quit music due to his health, according to a new interview with The Times.

Per Billboard, Capaldi revealed that his "tic is getting quite bad on stage now."

"I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f---ed. It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction," the Grammy-nominated "Pointless" singer revealed.

He explained, "It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise, I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it."

But, "If it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in."

READ MORE: Demi Lovato's Next Tour Could Be Her Last After Illness

The Scottish singer revealed his Tourette's diagnosis in September 2022 on Instagram Live.

"The worst thing about it is when I’m excited, I get it. When I’m stressed, I get it. When I’m happy, I get it. It happens all the time," he shared.

He added, "Some days it’s more painful than others, and some days it’s less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes."

Since then, fans have supported the star through his health struggles, especially on stage.

In February 2023, during a concert in Germany, he experienced tics on stage during his hit "Someone You Loved."

As a show of support, fans in the audience sang for Capaldi during the song in a heartwarming moment captured on TikTok. The video has over 60 million views.

"He makes me melt. This is so raw and beautiful," singer Jax commented on the video.

Watch the TikTok, below: