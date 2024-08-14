Liam Payne Slammed for ‘Misogynistic’ Comment to Girlfriend

Fans are not amused by Liam Payne's viral "misogynistic" comment to his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

In a TikTok video, the couple were seen showing off their outfits before going out to dinner with friends in England.

After Cassidy showed off her outfit, the former One Direction member flatly remarked, "You look good. Nice and covered up... for once."

Viewers immediately slammed Payne in the comments section of the video.

"Liam you have a song called 'Strip That Down,' make up your mind," one person pointed out.

"'Covered up for once' GIRL RUN FAST FAST," another person said.

"Oh that's not– why's he shaming[?]" someone else wondered.

"'For once' is actually insane…" another viewer wrote.

The clip was also reposted to Twitter/X and quickly went viral, with many people outraged over Payne's comment.

One fan even noted that when referring to a One Direction reunion, she would not like to see Payne involved.

Another fan called him "disgusting" in a tweet, while someone else said his "downfall should be studied."

"The downfall of Liam Payne should be studied... all that One Direction media training flew out of his ass the moment they took a 'break,'" the fan tweeted.

One person even joked that hitting Payne with a pan would make a "hollow bong sound."

However, despite the backlash, Cassidy made a follow-up video insisting that things are fine between the pair.

She said that she actually encouraged Payne to make the comment as a joke.

"I actually said to him while we were filming the video, 'Oh you should make a comment about how I'm actually dressed up for once' [..] I don't normally cover up too much, I'm 25, I kind of just wear what I want and he doesn't care at all what I wear," she explained.

Payne even chimed in to defend his 2017 single "Strip That Down," claiming that it is "a song about keeping the music stripped down, okay? Get it right. Do you want me to message Ed [Sheeran] and be like, 'Oh, why did you write the song?'"

Cassidy then showed off her airport outfit of the day and joked with Payne, "How do you feel about that? Am I nice and covered up?"