Liam Payne Is Reportedly Dating Naomi Campbell and Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About It

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell first raised eyebrows when they were caught flirting with each other on social media last month. Since then, the former One Direction singer and supermodel have been spotted eating dinner together in Ghana, and most recently enjoying a Davido Adeleke concert at London's O2 Arena.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that the two are indeed an item and have been dating for two months, with sources saying the 23-year-old is “head over heels” for Campbell, who's 25 years his senior.

“Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful, and has said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing. He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck," one source said, while another noted “He obviously likes a beautiful older woman,” referring to his 35-year-old ex and mother of his child, Cheryl Cole.

Payne isn't the only one who can't believe his luck. Fans have shown disbelief about the news on Twitter. "can somebody explain to me how i ended up in the timeline where naomi campbell is dating liam payne" one user tweeted. "no offence but if u are naomi campbell what r u doing with liam payne of all ppl lmaoooo girl get it together" another wrote.

Though Cole has not publicly addressed her ex's new relationship, she was an admitted "mess" during the latest episode of her show The Greatest Dancer.

