Lili Reinhart Says Boyfriend Cole Sprouse’s Voice ‘Was Annoying’ at First

Lili Reinhart is the epitome of private when it comes to discussing her relationship with Cole Sprouse, but in a recently published video by Glamour the Riverdale actress opens up about her co-star beau. Specifically, on her not-so-great first impression of him.

"I thought his voice was annoying. That was my first impression,” she quipped. “I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess."

Getting more serious, she added: "Cole is one of the smartest — the smartest — person that I'm friends with. He's incredibly passionate about art, about photography, about acting, and I really admire that."

Cole, on the other hand, admitted that his girlfriend "was a tough egg to crack."

"She’s very shy at first, and reserved," he shared. "And I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly. She's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.”

Relationship rumors between the actors sparked in 2017, after the two were seen kissing (offscreen). In April of 2018 they added fuel to the fire by cuddling up in Paris and made their red carpet debut at this year's Met Gala.