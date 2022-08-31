Little Girl Brings Creepy Spirit Halloween Doll to Disney World, Gets Some Seriously Magical Perks

One little girl's love of all things spooky made for an unexpectedly magical day at Disney World thanks to her Halloween doll dubbed "Creepy Chloe."

When 3-year-old Briar picked out a spooky doll at her local Spirit Halloween store — a doll her mom nicknamed "Creepy Chloe" — neither knew the doll would be a smash hit during their trip to Disney World.

"This is what it looks like when you take your 3 year old to the Spirit Halloween store and she absolutely insists on buying the creepiest baby doll you’ve ever set eyes on," Briar's mom Brittany Beard wrote in a viral post shared to both Instagram and Facebook.

Apparently, the connection between Briar and Creepy Chloe was immediate. Briar convinced her mom to purchase the unsettling doll by telling her, "But I’m its mommy and it needs me!"

Even though the mom was less than thrilled — "I’m pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," she wrote — the doll actually brought the family some cool perks during their recent trip to "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

First, a chef at the Grand Floridian Resort came out to meet Briar and Creepy Chloe, because "she loves all things spooky." The chef even surprised Briar with an "amazing spooky cupcake and a mini handmade chocolate Haunted Mansion poster."

Then, Briar, appropriately dressed in a Haunted Mansion Cast Member costume, dressed up Creepy Chloe in her very own princess dress and had her tag along to the Magic Kingdom. There, Briar and Creepy Chloe had a photo shoot in the theme park, much to the delight of the on-site photographer.

"I’m sure it was quite an unexpected change from her usual never ending line of glittery Bippity Boppity Boutique princesses," Brittany shared.

Later, while in line for the Haunted Mansion both Briar's costume and Creepy Chloe's presence caught the eyes of Cast Members for the ride, who whisked them away — skipping the long line in the process.

"There was a 50 minute wait to get on the ride but when they saw Briar, they immediately whisked her away into the secret 'Servants Quarters' where we got to see the keys to all rooms and the bells that ring to call the servants up. Then they popped us right out into the stretching room," Brittany explained.

There, Cast Members bestowed Briar with "official Haunted Mansion Caretaker certificates" and personally walk her, her mom and Creepy Chloe onto the iconic ride.

To end the day, Briar and Creepy Chloe changed into matching Mickey Mouse ears and Minnie Mouse polka dots.

After such a magical day, Brittany concluded that maybe Creepy Chloe isn't so bad after all: "I guess the moral of the story is when your 3 year old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll… buy the doll."