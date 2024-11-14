Adorable Polar Bear Cameras With Sound Are Live for the Season: WATCH

While the polar bears roam across the Canadian tundra, we can watch them whenever we want. Talk about a window into their world. According to the Polar Bears International website, whether it's mom and dad, adorable cubs, or a sleuth of the furry animals, the cameras capture everything going on, even if they're resting.

It's an unedited, up-close look at them and all part of Polar Bears International's focus on conservation and education. These cameras are capturing their migration.

You can click here, then scroll down the page and click on the various cameras. Or click here and all five live polar bear cams pop up at once. This inside look is also part of ensuring a future for polar bears across the Arctic.

The Explore website operates all the live cameras for Polar Bears International. But it's not just about polar bears. While browsing the various websites and checking the live cameras for polar bears, I found endless live cameras for many other wildlife and popular scenery around the world. I love that they come with sound, too.

Talk about a fun find.

I looked at Bald Eagles and found a Beluga whale live camera, the northern lights, African elephants, and napping gorillas with one sucking his thumb.

We can visit a shark lagoon, the waves and beauty of Hawaii, sea lions, various underwater cameras, a kitten rescue, or bison roaming the plains.

Owls, sloths, and penguins, too in the wild or in various refuges.

Grocery Chains Open on Thanksgiving 2024 A list of grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. Hours may vary. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman