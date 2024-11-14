Homeless Woman ‘Distraught’ Mother-in-Law Won’t Let Her or Kids Move In, Husband ‘Only One Welcome’

A 28-year-old woman on Reddit has revealed that she is going to be homeless, but her mother-in-law won't let her move in.

"My (29m) Husband and I (28f) are about to loose our home in a few days we have no where to go so we are going to one of my relatives houses temporarily while we work on our finances (we are both on a fixed income and unable to work) we have 2 children in the home to worry about one of them is still a baby," she began.

The woman shared that while she is forced to find relative's houses to sleep at, her husband is going to be staying with his mother since he is the only one welcomed there.

"Last night he told me that while I take the 2 kids to my relatives house to go sleep on the floor for who knows how long he will be moving back into his moms house where he has a room and bed of his own (his mother husband has made it clear that he is the only one welcome not me or the kids I read the texts myself)," she shared.

"I get very bad anxiety and have been crying about it all morning I don’t want to be alone. He says it’s what’s best for the family but I don’t believe that is true. Am a--hole for being sad, angry and distraught about this entire conversation? Am I wrong for telling him he’s wrong for leaving me. Am I being dramatic??" the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with them agreeing the woman was not wrong.

"I'm sorry you married a jerk who couldn't care less about his family," write one person.

"He thinks abandoning his wife and kids during a crisis is 'what’s best for the family'? I guess he missed the memo on ‘teamwork makes the dream work!'" added another.

"Honestly maybe you should just get divorced, I saw you were wanting to a couple weeks ago. The age gap is a massive red flag, and why wouldn’t his mother want you and the kids there as well? And why is he even entertaining it?" suggested one Reddit user.

"NTA that’s weird. You should be a team," chimed in another.