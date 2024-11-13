Woman Refuses to Let Sister, Brother-in-Law Move In After They Insist She ‘Make Space for Their Relationship’

A woman is refusing to let her sister move in with her after finding out her new brother-in-law intends to turn her life upside down.

"I have a pretty established routine. I live alone in a two-bedroom apartment, and while I’m not a 'neat freak,' I like my space to be organized and have a certain vibe to it (think minimalist, calm, and quiet). My sister recently got married to this guy who I barely know. They live about three hours away, and since their wedding a month ago, she’s been asking to stay with me for a few weeks. Normally, I’d be fine with it — I love my sister — but there’s a catch. When I agreed, she dropped the bomb that she’s bringing her husband with her," the woman began on Reddit.

Her sister's husband "doesn't feel comfortable being alone," and her sister has insisted she "adjust" her lifestyle to accommodate the newlyweds.

"This means rearranging my apartment for them, having 'quiet hours' during the day because he works from home, and no longer playing music or hosting friends when they’re around. Oh, and she suggested I stop using the guest room for my own 'hobbies,' which is how I unwind after work. Basically, I’m supposed to cater to their 'needs' and 'make space for their relationship,'" the woman continued.

Eventually, she got frustrated and told her sister she won't turn her home "into a mini hotel or daycare for them."

"She got super upset, called me selfish, and said it’s just for a couple of weeks. But I’m really not okay with it — I feel like I would be giving up a lot of my personal space and peace of mind just for her convenience. Now, she’s threatening not to visit at all, and I’m feeling guilty but also like she’s overstepping," she concluded.

In the comments section, users suggested the woman's sister and husband might have ulterior motives for moving in.

"Something fishy is going on here. Why would they expect you to rearrange your apartment, move out your hobby stuff, and basically change everything for them just for a few weeks? This sounds more like a case of, 'We need somewhere to stay but know we'll be told no, so we'll visit for a few weeks, and then [she] won't be able to get rid of us because she'll be leaving us homeless, so we can stay for longer and longer until [she] has to evict us or accepts that this is our home now,'" one person theorized.

"It feels like they’re testing boundaries to see how much they can take," another commented.

"Sounds like the sister's new husband is a big, fat baby. He doesn't want to be alone??? That's insane," someone else wrote.