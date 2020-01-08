Lizzo Takes Time out of Tour to Volunteer at Australian Food Bank

Lizzo took time out of her Australian tour to aid victims of the devastating bushfires.

The "Truth Hurts" singer surprised volunteers ahead of her concert at Forum Melbourne on Wednesday (January 8) when she stopped by Australia Food Bank's Victoria location to pack hampers for victims of the wildfires as well as to thank volunteers who have been working tirelessly for the past six days. She posed for photos with the volunteers as well as helped pack food.

"Safe to say everyone was freaking out, even the CEO looked so excited," a volunteer told Insider of Lizzo's appearance. "Just shocked that it was really her and that she would make the time to come to Foodbank."

Prior to leaving, Lizzo gave an inspiring speech to the volunteers: "She gave a little speech about how much she's always wanted to come to Australia and was sad that this coincided with the trip, but then saw it as an opportunity to come and spread awareness and do what she can while she's here," the volunteer shared.

So far, the wildfires have burned over 12 million acres and killed at least 25 people. Experts have estimated that over a billion animals have died in the fires.

The 31-year-old is set to perform in Australia and New Zealand through the end of the month including a headlining set at FOMO music festival.

See the photos from her visit, below.