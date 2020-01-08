Lizzo Just Made History Thanks to the Bonnaroo Music Festival

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the Bonnaroo Music Festival Lineup, the latest Logan Paul drama and more, below!

Lizzo Makes History

Congrats are in order for Lizzo, who just became the first woman to ever headline the Bonnaroo Music Festival!

Logan Paul vs. Antonio Brown

YouTuber Logan Paul versus ex-NFL player Antonio Brown? Now this is a fight we'd pay to watch.

2 in 5 Adults Can’t Fix Household Issues Without Google

Is the convenience of the world wide web robbing an entire generation of basic home maintenance skills? According to StudyFinds.org, 38% of adults say they they are helpless and unable to fix common household problems like patching up drywall or fixing a running toilet without the help of the internet. (via Study Finds)

Australian Bushfires: How You Can Help

The Australian wildfires have caused the death of more than half a billion animals. To help animals affected by the fires, please consider making a donation to the following organizations:

The World Wildlife Fund is accepting donations for conservation efforts, with a specific focus on koalas.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital is accepting donations via a GoFundMe page.

RSPCA started a “bushfire appeal” to help protect pets and livestock from Australian fires. Donate here.

WIRES is accepting tax-deductible donations that will go toward protecting native animals.

Bachelor in Paradise Star Accused of Collusion

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jade Roper has been accused of cheating to win a $1 million dollar prize. It's alleged that she and her husband Tanner Tolbert worked together to win while participating in DK's Millionaire Maker daily fantasy contest. (via TMZ)

Chris Hemsworth Drops $1 Million for Wildfire Relief

Chris Hemsworth is donating $1 million to Australian wildfire relief. In a recent Instagram post he asked others to donate as well. See below:

Today Is the Luckiest Day of the Year!

January 8 is astrologically the luckiest day of the entire year. Check out your horoscope now and see what good luck is coming your way via Cosmo!