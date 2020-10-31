Lizzo won Halloween 2020 with her insanely creative costume.

On Saturday (October 31), the "Cuz I Love You" hitmaker shared her Halloween costume via Instagram. Lizzo dressed up as the famous fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice-presidential debates earlier this month.

Her costume featured a grey and black leotard with "VOTE" pins covering her chest. She finished off her look with a pair of colorful beady eyes and a set of wings.

She used a green screen to superimpose herself onto Pence's head for a series of hilarious videos. She pretended to wash her hands and then perform fly mannerisms while she danced on his head.

Lizzo previously spoke at the Detroit campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. After the viral moment of Pence at the debates, Biden famously sold fly swatters that read, "Truth over flies." Biden's team also created the flywillvote.com website, which guides visitors to a portal to help navigate people through the voting process.

See the epic photos and videos of Lizzo's costume, below.