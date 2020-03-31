Lizzo Is Donating Lunches to Healthcare Workers Across the Country Battling COVID-19

While healthcare workers around the world are risking their lives every day in order to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, Lizzo is doing what she can to bring some light into their otherwise dark days. On Monday (March 30), the "Good as Hell" singer shared a video on Instagram revealing she was donating lunches to hospitals across the country, while also encouraging fans to donate to coronavirus relief.

"S/O to our heroes ❤️ https://covid19responsefund.org/ 👈🏾to donate, if you can ❤️" she captioned the clip.

The University of Washington's Medical Center was one such facility to receive the kind gift, and they gave their thanks in a tweet.

"We [purple and yellow heart emojis] @lizzo!," the hospital wrote. "Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today!"

Earlier this month, Lizzo brought some peace to the lives of her fans by leading a meditation session on Instagram Live.

“There is the disease, and there is the fear of the disease,” she told her followers. “I think that fear can spread so much hatred; fear can spread so much negative energy, and fear can spread the disease even quicker than the disease can.”

“I wanted to let you guys know that we have power. You have power. You have power to eliminate fear,” she added. “The opposite of fear is love. So we’re gonna take all this fear and we’re gonna transmute it into love.”