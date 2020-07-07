Lizzo Slams Landlord Who Kicked Her Out of Rental Home Early and Threatened to Call the Cops

Lizzo has responded—in the most hilariously Lizzo way possible—to a landlord who kicked her and her guests out of their rental home early.

On Instagram late Sunday evening (July 5), the “Truth Hurts” singer shared the story of how her landlord kicked her out of her 7-day rental three days early over the weekend.

She claimed that the landlord mocked the way she danced and threatened to call the police on her and her guests, apparently claiming that she and her six friends could “hurt him,” according to her Instagram post.

The video Lizzo posted shows the Grammy-winning artist twerking in a red fishnet dress and bathing suit at a new house with her friends, all while giving the landlord the middle finger.

“I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girl's shine," she wrote in the caption of the clip. "Thanks for kicking us out [because] this house is better anyways.”

See below: