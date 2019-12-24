Lizzo Has the Best Response to Troll Who Says She’s Popular Because of America’s ‘Obesity Epidemic’

Lizzo is proving she's the queen of Twitter clapbacks, and her latest feat is fashioning the best response to a troll who claimed her popularity should be credited to America's "obesity epidemic."

"#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America," Dr. Boyce Watkins wrote. "Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease"

The "Juice" singer responded to the criticism in an honest way. "I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," she tweeted. "The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered"

That sense of love and empowerment is one of the many reasons why her album Cuz I Love You was one of our favorites this year, and why she is the most-nominated artist ahead of the 2020 Grammys, receiving eight nods.