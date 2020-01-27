Lizzo Throws Star-Studded Post-Grammys Party at a Strip Club

Lizzo threw a beyond epic Grammys after-party for her fellow artists.

The "Truth Hurts" singer held her own party at Los Angeles' Crazy Girl Strip Club on Sunday (January 26) night which lasted through the morning hours of Monday (January 27). The 31-year-old donned a zebra print dress with matching gloves for the occasion.

Stars in attendance included Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Winnie Harlow, Alexander Wang, Ezra Miller and Rosalia. Attendees captured photos and videos from the event which included Lil Nas X throwing $100 bills on the floor and at the strippers. He later tweeted about this, "I was throwing it on [the] beat," along with a smiley emoji with sunglasses.

Lizzo won big during the 2020 Grammys by taking home Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.” Rosalia won her first Grammy in the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album category for El Mal Querer. Lil Nas X took home the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance and Best Music Video for "Old Town Road."

Watch videos from the after-party, below.