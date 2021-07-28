Lizzo Responds to Rumor She Killed Someone During Stage Dive
Lizzo hilariously responded to an outlandish viral rumor.
On Tuesday (July 27), the "Juice" singer took to TikTok to set the record straight about a particularly vicious rumor. She captioned the post, "Stop the [cap]," which is a reference to something that is false. In less than 24 hours, the clip has been viewed 6.6 million times and liked over 1.6 million times.
"So I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody," she shared, referring to a fake TMZ tweet that claimed she killed four people and injured 12 while stage diving at a concert. (The tweet gained traction back in 2019, though was later deleted.)
"That rumor ... it's a lie, first of all, I've never stage dived in my life. And b---h, kill somebody!? You all really gonna put that on my motherf-----g name? Like, I know I'm big, but b---h, I'm not that f-----g big," Lizzo continued.
She then proceeded to "stage dive" onto her bed to prove her point. She flawlessly landed her belly flop and exclaimed, "B---h!"
Watch below:
In a follow-up video, the "Truth Hurts" singer responded to a fan who questioned if she knew who started the rumor.
"I wish I knew who said it so I could tell it to their face that they was dead wrong," she concluded.